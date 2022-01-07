FULTON – Kimberly Stagg, 45, of Fulton, New York, passed away suddenly Tuesday, January 4 at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York.

She was born Westwego, Louisiana, to Paul Arnold of Louisiana and the late Rita Pafford. Kimberly has been a resident of Fulton for over 20 years. She loved spending time outdoors. Kimberly always enjoyed going to the lake and visiting the nature center.

She is survived by her children: Sara Spencer of Fulton and Ivy Jodway of Fulton; her longtime companion: Justin Jodway of Fulton; 2 grandchildren: Maddison Denny, Mckenzie Denny of Fulton and her brother: Kery Pafford of Sandy Creek, NY.

A Celebration of Life will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held privately. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

