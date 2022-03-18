OSWEGO – Lena J. North, 82, of Oswego, New York, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Loretto, Syracuse, New York, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born to the late William and Mary F. (Finocchio) Manning. Lena lived in Oswego for most of her life. She was past employed with Joe’s Bar & Grill, Oswego as a bartender and she also worked at Nestles Co., Fulton, New York, and Syroco, Syracuse for a brief time. Lena enjoyed caring for stray animals and helping to doctor them back to health.

Mrs. North was pre-deceased by her siblings: William Manning, John Manning and Mary Gilmer.

She is survived by her son Larry “Bear” North of Oswego, NY and her sister Susanne Manning of NE.

A special thank you to family and friends: TJ, Kelly and Tianna Moxley and Olga Kolva who were a tremendous help with Lena’s care throughout her battle with cancer.

A Graveside Service will be held at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego Wednesday March 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. with Fr. George Wurtz officiating. Donations may be made in honor of Lena to the Oswego County SPCA (OCAWL) PO Box 442, Fulton, NY 13069

