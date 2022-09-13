OSWEGO – Loretta E. Lentricchia, 73, of Oswego, New York, after having recently been diagnosed with cancer, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones Saturday, September 3.

She was born in Syracuse, New York, to the late Michael and Muriel (Stone) Adams. She grew up in Mattydale, New York, and later was a longtime resident of Baldwinsville, New York.

Loretta retired from Royal & SunAlliance Insurance, Syracuse, having worked in the customer service department. She was a hard worker and in her time off she enjoyed camping and working in her yard. Loretta especially loved nature and visiting the Adirondack Mountains.

As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Loretta had been an active member of the Fulton Congregation. She loved to share with others the Bible’s promise for the future (Rev. 21:4), including the resurrection hope (Acts 24:15) which gave her great comfort.

Loretta is survived by her husband of 47 years: James A. Lentricchia of Oswego, NY; their daughters: Alicia Seleem of Oswego, NY; and Abigail Lentricchia of Oswego, NY; her granddaughter: Athena Seleem; her sister-in-law: Cynthia; and her close friends: Janet, Barb, Joyce, and Janine.

There will be no Funeral Service and Burial will be held privately. The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego has care of the arrangements.

