PHOENIX – Marion “GiGi” Carey, 85; of Phoenix, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, January 22, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a short illness. Mrs. Carey was born in Syracuse, NY to the late William and Isabell (Belanger) Miller.

She has been a resident of Phoenix, NY for most of her life. Mrs. Carey was a wonderful caregiver. She enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her family and as she became a grandmother she continued her labor of love and took an active part in caring for all 19 of her grandchildren.

Mrs. Carey was pre-deceased by her husband Bernard Carey in 2013. She is survived by her beloved 5 children: Cindy (Lynn) Shaw of Bellville, NY; Jack (Sonya) Scott of Fulton, NY; Gale (Timothy) Riddell of Phoenix, NY; Dale “Bozo” Carey of Fulton, NY; and Tammy Carey of Fulton, NY; her 3 siblings: William Miller of AL, Nancy Hotaling of West Monroe, NY; and Rose Klock of NC. She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be conducted privately. There will be no calling hours. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069 has care of the arrangements.

The family of Marion Carey wish to extend their thanks and appreciation to the St. Joseph’s Hospital staff on 1-4 for their wonderful and compassionate care of their mom and their entire family.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...