FULTON – Mark Arnold, 39, of Fulton, New York, passed away suddenly at his home of natural causes.

He was born in Oswego, New York, and has been a resident of Fulton all of his life. Mark was a U.S. veteran having served in the Army and he was honorably discharged after a year and nine months of service. Mark was the recipient of the Army Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and Army Lapel Button.

He was a graduate of ITT Technical School, Syracuse, New York. He recently found that he really enjoyed karaoke.

Mark was pre-deceased by his brother Charles Holden.

He is survived by his children: Hannah Arnold of Fulton and McKenna Arnold of Oswego County, his mother Patricia (Wood) Arnold of Fulton; his father Mark Plumber of Syracuse, NY; his seven siblings: Tammy Raponi of Oswego, NY; Gene Arnold of Oswego, NY; Heather Boland of Minetto, NY; Edward Holden of Sterling, NY; Amber Holden of Martville, NY; David Arnold of Fulton, NY; Kayla Arnold of Hannibal, NY and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY followed by military honors at 11:35 a.m. and a Time of Family Reflections. Burial will be held privately.

In adherence with NYS mandates masks will be required to enter.

