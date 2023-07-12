Martha L. Hammill

OSWEGO, NY – Martha Lois Hammill, 81, of Oswego passed away peacefully Monday July 10, 2023 at her home with her loving family by her side. Mrs. Hammill was born December 14, 1941, in Rome, NY; the daughter of the late Roger Levi and Eleanor Jane (Miller) Trembley.

She grew up in Syracuse, NY and graduated from Nottingham High School in 1959 and Potsdam College in 1963. Martha’s contributions to the lives of many included 35 years as an elementary teacher first working in Theresa Elementary, Theresa, NY for four years and then joining the Oswego City School District, where she taught at Fredrick Leighton Elementary School, from 1972 until 2000.

She also served as a Union Representative for the Classroom Teachers Association and a part of the Supervisory Student Teachers Program for the SUNY Oswego Education Department. She was recognized and honored with the Teacher of the Year Award in 1983. Martha was a loving teacher that was nurturing to her students and helped them learn and grow through their education.

She was an active community member having served on the Oswego City Democratic Committee, chaired the Campus City Relations Committee and served on the boards of the Oswego County Opportunities, Oswego Maritime Foundation and the Oswego Opera Theater. Martha was a former Cub Scout Master, member of the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, and the Oswego Historical Society. She also volunteered for the Oswego Public Library, Marine Museum, YMCA and Oswego Yacht Club.

Martha was an integral part of her husband Terry’s Oswego City Mayoral Campaign and assumed countless responsibilities of First Lady of Oswego, NY for his eight year term. In 2012, Martha was selected as the first recipient of the Eleanor Roosevelt Award by DAWN. She was a pillar of Oswego, NY Community and will be missed by family, friends, community members and countless past students. Martha’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she encountered.

Mrs. Hammill is survived by her husband of 60 years: Dr. Terrence Hammill of Oswego, and their sons and daughters-in-law Michael and Diane Hammill of Florida, and Jeffery and Terri Hammill of Oswego and their 4 grandchildren: Kevin, Sarah, Michael and McKenna; and by the loving community of Oswego, NY. Mrs. Hammill was predeceased by her brother John Roger Trembley.

Calling Hours will be conducted Monday, July 17 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St, Oswego. Burial with a Graveside Service will be held privately at Riverside Cemetery, Oswego, NY.

In lieu of flowers the family would encourage you to continue Martha’s kindness, loyalty and compassion in the community by making a donation or volunteering with the Oswego Opera Theater, P.O. Box 3039, Oswego, NY 13126 or the Oswego Players: Francis Marion Brown Theater, Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego, NY 13126.

