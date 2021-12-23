FULTON – Martha “Molly” Baum, 78, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully with family by her side Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Oswego Hospital, Oswego, New York.

Molly was born in Fulton to the late Frank and Vera (Biggs) Buckholtz and remained a resident of Hannibal, New York, and Martville, New York, prior to moving to Fulton. Mrs. Baum graduated from Red Creek High School, Red Creek, New York. She retired from Miller Brewery, Fulton where she was well known as “Molly the beer lady.” Molly enjoyed cooking, gardening, and camping.

She and her husband especially enjoyed wintering in Lake Placid, Florida. Lovingly known as “Molly Hatchet,” at five feet even she was a force to be reckoned with and kept everyone in line. She loved their home on the river as she thought of it as their personal oasis, their palace, their “river life,” because they have the pleasure of a million-dollar view of sunrise in the morning and the quiet of the beautiful moon at night.

She absolutely loved her family–being a wife, Mom to most, and grandma to all she is survived by her husband of 57 years: William Baum of Fulton, NY; and their children: Brenda Zimmermann of TX, John Baum of Martville, NY, Ernest Jay (Donna Shue) Baum of Fulton, NY; her siblings: Pat (Gary) Dority of Baldwinsville, NY, 11 grandchildren: Brittany, Leesa, Jaclyn, Parker, Jarred, Julie, Maddison, Joey, Derek, Ryan, and Michaela; 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews including her favorite niece: Crissy Erwin of Baldwinsville, NY.

Molly was pre-deceased by her brothers Billy Buckholtz, Charles Lee Buckholtz.

Funeral Services and Calling Hours will be held privately at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY.

Burial will be conducted privately. A Celebration of Life will be held in 2022. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123

In adherence with NYS Mandates face masks are required to enter.

The family of Molly will be hosting a Celebration of Life Sunday, May 15 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Fulton Polish Home, West 1st St., Fulton.

