Spring Burial and Graveside Services for Mary Gates who died Sunday February 14, 2021, will be held Friday April 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Black River Cemetery, Black River, New York, with Rev. Ronald Gagnon officiating.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. Street, Oswego.

