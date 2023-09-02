HANNIBAL, NY – Michael B. Malone, 71 of Hannibal died Friday September 1, 2023 in St. Luke Health Services, surrounded and comforted by his loving daughters. Mike was born in Oswego the son of the late Bernard and Myrle (Dugan) Malone.

He retired in 2017 after more than forty years working as an electrician for IBEW Local # 328 and Local #43.

Mike is survived by his daughters Kimberly (Kevin) Shortslef of Sterling; and Kelly (Jeff) Eveleth of Camden; grandchildren Zachary and Julia Shortslef; Patrick and Luke Eveleth, as well as his uncle Leo Malone, and several cousins.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St. Oswego, NY. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...