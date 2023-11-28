FULTON – November 21, 2023, Michael Smith, 56; of Cato, NY; passed away at home Tuesday, November 21st, 2023, tragically due to a house fire. He was born in Syracuse, NY to James and Patricia (Molloy) Smith. Michael was a past employee with Riccelli Northern, Volney, NY. He enjoyed being outside and working in his yard. Michael was also an avid motorcycle rider. He is survived by his daughter Shanea Baker of Mexico, NY, his brother: Todd (Ursula) Smith and his granddaughter: Elizabeth Baker of Mexico. Funeral Service and Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY has care of the arrangements.

