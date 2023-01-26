FULTON – Natalie S. Carroll, 93; of Fulton died peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday January 25, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY. Mrs. Carroll was born in Flushing, Queens, NY on December 25, 1929 to the late Saverio and Grace (Cavallaro) Spada, immigrants from Italy.

She was a graduate of Fulton High School and became a longtime employee of A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital, Fulton. Mrs. Carroll was part of the team of employees that started the Respiratory Therapy Department. She also proudly served as the first female president of the hospital’s local union.

Mrs. Carroll was pre-deceased by her husband Thomas Carroll, her daughter: Doreen Zambudio Carroll and her siblings: Margaret Spada and Joseph Spada. Mrs. Carroll is survived by her sons: Tim (Adair Sala) Carroll, Tom Carroll, Dan Carroll and her son-in-law Ramon Zambudio. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Natalia, Travis, Lane, Dylan, and Noah; and her great granddaughter Sofia; several nieces and nephews; and her close friends Sally Tetro of Syracuse, Darlene “Mona” Bolen of Fulton, and Jane Martin of Cleveland OH.

Natalie’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the A-Wing and the 5th floor staffs at St. Luke’s for the loving and compassionate care they provided her over the last several months.

At Natalie’s request there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will be held privately. Natalie was a voracious reader throughout her life, and a donation in her name may be made to the Fulton Public Library, 160 S. 1st St.

