OSWEGO – Patricia Brancato, 90, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away Friday August 6, 2021 at her home with her beloved husband Murphy Brancato at her side, as she gave him a kiss goodbye.

Patricia was born in Oswego the daughter of the late Martin and Mabel Beckwith. Patricia enjoyed gardening, and she took great pride in her flowers and lawn. She was also known and admired for details in keeping an immaculate homestead for her family. She took great pleasure in the time that she spent with her loving grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years Murphy Brancato of Oswego, her children David Harrington of Oswego; Daniel (Patty) Harrington of Oswego; Lorraine (Fred) Stuart of GA., Jeannine Brancato of Oswego, and Matthew Brancato of Oswego. In addition, she is survived by her seven beautiful grandchildren D.J., Kathleen, Caroline, Christina, Domenick, Matthew and Melinda, along with her four great grandchildren Collin, Max, Audrey, and Avery.

Funeral services will be Friday 10 a.m. at CTGS at St. Joseph Church. Entombment will be in All Saints Mausoleum. There will be no calling hours. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego.

