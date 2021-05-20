SCRIBA, NY – Peter Schroeder, 52, of Scriba, New York, passed unexpectedly at his home early Tuesday morning.

Peter was born in Syracuse, New York to the late William and Dorothy (Dyer) Schroeder. He has been a resident of Scriba for several years. Peter enjoyed fishing, camping, and 4-wheeling. He was always an avid Patriots fan.

Peter was pre-deceased by his son: James Schroeder, his siblings: Jean Brown, Sylvia Schroeder, and William Schroeder Sr.

He is survived by his children: Jeffrey Schroeder of Liverpool, NY, Shawn Schroeder of Fulton, NY; Crystal Schroeder of Scriba, NY; Peter Schroeder Jr. of Scriba, NY; Tyesha Schroeder of Oswego, NY; Jaylynn Schroeder, Natasha Schroeder, and the twins: Robert and Renee Schroeder all of MO; his stepdaughter: Jessica White of FL, his companion: Mary Paro of Scriba, NY; his siblings: Robert Schroeder, and Debbie Schroeder, and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 2nd St. Oswego. Burial will be private. Capacity limits and masks for the unvaccinated will apply in adherence with NYS Mandates.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...