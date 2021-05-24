FULTON – Richard Nardozzi, 88, of Fulton, New York, passed Sunday at Bishop’s Rehabilitation, Syracuse, New York.

He was born in Geneva, New York, to the late Anthony and Lena (Marciano) Nardozzi and he was a resident of Fulton for most of his life. Mr. Nardozzi owned and operated Seaway Supply, Oswego for over 35 years. He enjoyed being an active volunteer with several local organizations including the Oswego Catholic School Boosters, a Past Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph’s Council #254, Fulton.

Mr. Nardozzi was active in Fulton politics having ran for Mayor of Fulton in 1983 and 1988. He was a business sponsor for many Oswego: Baseball, Football, Basketball and Hockey Leagues for several years. Mr. Nardozzi was very generous making contributions towards the growth of both the City of Fulton and Oswego. He was also a member and served as a past president of the City of Fulton Plumbing Board for many years.

Mr. Nardozzi was pre-deceased by his wife 66 years: Arlene Nardozzi.

He is survived by their children: Deborah (William) Walberger of Phoenix, New York; Cindy Nardozzi of Clay, New York, and Tammy (Daniel) Irovando of Clay; 4 grandchildren: Richard (Lauren Demicolo) Walberger, Michael (Tonja) Metcalf, Mathew Metcalf, and Nicholas (Brittany Donahue) Metcalf, 4 great grandchildren: Grayson, Maverick, Jaxson, Harper.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Trinity Church, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling hours will be conducted 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

