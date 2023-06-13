FULTON, NY – Rose S. Boak, 75; of Fulton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 10 at her home. Rose was born in Oswego, NY to the late Clyde and Lillian (Spar) Lacelle.

She has resided in Fulton; NY for three years having moved to live with her son and daughter-in-law. Rose was past employed with Meals on Wheels, Oswego where she worked as a delivery person. She enjoyed reading, listening to Joey and Rory, and Joel Osteen.

Rose was known for her love of animals both tame and wild. She never refused to feed any animal especially those that would randomly show up on her doorstep. Rose also enjoyed listening to her psychic.

She was pre-deceased by her son: Clayton Munger Jr. and her longtime boyfriend: Brian “Stymie” Robson. Rose is survived by her children: Stephen (Susan) Boak of Fulton, Tammi Boak of Sandy Creek, NY; and Missy (Bruce) Main of Parish, NY; her siblings: Tom Lacelle, Robert (Vicky) Lacelle and Barbara Nutting and her especially doting granddaughter: Sky McDowell and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours followed by prayers will be held Thursday, June 15 from 300 to 5:00 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069. Burial will be held privately.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...