FULTON – Roy L. “Blaze” Kemp, 68; of Fulton passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney; after a long illness.
Roy was born in Fulton, NY to the late Leroy and Ellen (Hughes) Kemp. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Roy was a 1973 graduate of G. Ray Bodley High School, Fulton.
He was past employed with Nestle Co., Fulton and local farms. Roy enjoyed drawing, painting and coloring. He was pre-deceased by his brothers: Edward, Thomas and infant sister Sherry.
Roy was survived by four children: Leroy Kemp of NC, Marsha Russell of Fulton, Patricia Kemp of Oswego and Michael Kemp of Oswego; his brother Bill “Kemper” Kemp of Sterling, NY; three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. Burial will be held privately. There will be no Funeral Service.
