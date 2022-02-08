FULTON – Samuel Froio, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away after a brief illness, at University Hospital.

He was surrounded by his loving wife and children at the time of his passing. Sam was born and raised in Fulton.

Sam was an avid bowler in his younger years, bowling in multiple leagues in, Fulton, Oswego and Syracuse. He also loved to golf with his wife, children and grandchildren. When he wasn’t golfing, he was hawking balls so his grandchildren had lots of practice balls.

He was a long time umpire for the Fulton Softball Association. He also officiated girls softball and volleyball for section 3.

When Sam was not doing any of the above, you would see him at one of his grandchildren’s many sporting events. Whether it was baseball, hockey or a dance competition, coaching from the sidelines. He couldn’t help himself. It was what he loved to do. If he was not at one of his grandchildren’s events, he would be found sitting in the stands watching his son play softball.

He was predeceased by his parents Victor and Shirley Froio of Fulton .

Sam, is survived by his wife of 48 years Sandi James Froio of Fulton; his daughter Tanya Froio (Chris) Leonard of Baldwinsville; his son Sam (Heather) Froio of Fulton. He is also survived by his 6 grandchildren, Nick ( Kaylee) Froio of Phoenix, Matthew Froio of Fulton , Joshua Leonard, Madison Leonard, Karissa Leonard, Kaylon Leonard of Baldwinsville, and his 3 step grandchildren, Lauren (Cody) Miles, Nick Leonard, Christopher Leonard Jr.

In addition he is survived by his sister Punkin ( Evan) Walsh of Fulton, his brohter Tote (Kathy) Froio of Connecticut; and his Uncle Anthony and Aunt Theresa Froio of Fulton. As well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sam will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral services will be Friday at 6 p.m. with Rev. John Canorro at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc. Calling hours will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home 224 W. 2nd. St. S. Fulton.

NYS mandates require masks be worn.

