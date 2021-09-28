GRANBY, NY – Sandra M. Zbikowski, 59, of Granby, New York, passed away Saturday at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse after a short illness.

She was born in Utica, NY and she has been a resident of Granby for 30 years. Sandra enjoyed spending time with her family and listening to music, dancing and singing. She also loved animals especially her cats. Sandra was known for her knack for making people laugh and had a sense of humor she liked to share with others.

She was pre-deceased by her father William White.

Sandra is survived by her longtime companion and fiancée: Alfred Perry III of Granby, NY; her sons: Kevin Zbikowski of Granby, NY, and Chad Zbikowski of CA; her mother: Jean Leogrand of Fulton, NY; her siblings: Lisa Leogrand of Fulton, NY; Peter Leogrand of Fulton, NY; grandson: Troy Zbikowski, and nephew: Richard Furbacher.

Calling hours will be held privately at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S. Fulton, New York. A Graveside Service and Entombment will be held privately at Forest Hill Cemetery, Utica, New York, with Rev. Jean Kumbalek officiating.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related