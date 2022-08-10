GRANBY, NY – Sharon Crofoot, 79, of Granby, New York, passed away peacefully Monday, August 8, 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, New York, after a prolonged illness.

Mrs. Crofoot was born to the late Ernest and Geneva (Wood) Stacey. She has been a resident Granby, New York, for most of her life. Mrs. Crofoot was previously employed with Nestles Co., Fulton, New York.

She most enjoyed being a caregiver to all and was respectfully called “Ma” by many people who received her love. Sharon genuinely enjoyed spending time with her family and was especially fond of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was pre-deceased by her son Kevin “Cro” Crofoot.

Mrs. Crofoot is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years: Harold “Willy” Crofoot of Granby, NY; and their three children: Lucy (Frank) Bartrum of Oswego, NY; Wally (Shelly) Crofoot of Granby, NY; an Carrie (Rick) Burdick of Oswego, NY; her two sisters: Diana Crapser of Oswego, NY; and Denise Prior of Hannibal, NY; seven grandchildren: David, Alyscia, Shane, Wally Jr., Marissa, Tyler and Sara; and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling Hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton.

A Funeral Service will follow at 6 p.m. with a close family friend: Gaylord King officiating.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family at Ira Union Cemetery, Ira, NY.

