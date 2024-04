GRANBY, NY – Stanley G. O’Bryan, 72, of Granby, New York. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 11 a.m. May 8 at Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal, New York.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...