OSWEGO – Stanley Walker, 71, of Scriba died Friday, December 8, 2023, at home with his wife holding his hand after a long illness.

Stanley was born in Oswego the son of the late Andrew Walker and Helen (Wayman) Shuman. He was a retired millwright from Novelis, Oswego. Stanley enjoyed playing pool, horseshoes, and he was an avid NY Giants fan. After dating his wife Beth, for 10 years they married in 1998.

Stanley is survived by his wife Beth A. Walker of Scriba, his brother Jamie (Teresa) Walker of IL, nieces and nephews Ryan Walker of OH; Chad Walker of HI; Shawn (Meaghan) Walker of Canada; Amy (Nick Whiting) Walker of AL; Kali (Paris) Subrizi of CO; Dustin (Heather) Freyer of IA; Brittny (Jason) Myers of IA, and especially his special niece Amanda as well as his many loved nieces and nephews on the maternal side.

Stanley always joked calling his sisters-in-law, his sister wives Laurie, Toby and Sue.

Beth would like to give a special thank you to her neighbors Mike, Shelley, Butch, Ricky, and Josh for all the help and support they gave her and Stanley.

Funeral services will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home.

