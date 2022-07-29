FULTON – Sylvia Frawley, 96; of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 peacefully at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Mrs. Frawley was born December 1, 1925 in Duton Hill, UK.

She was the eldest daughter of the late Albert and Mary Ellen (Vale) Jarvis. At the age of 14, with WWII in Europe; she began work in at a tailoring factory making war uniforms. In 1944, she met the love of her life Joseph P. Frawley who was stationed at a nearby Army Air Corps Base. They married on August 6, 1945 and enjoyed 58 years of marriage until his death on December 9, 2003.

Mrs. Frawley landed in New York City on March 17, 1946. Mr. and Mrs. Frawley took the phrase “Be Fruitful and Multiply” literally and raised six children. Mrs. Frawley was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, GG and friend.

During the time she was raising six children, she also worked outside the home at Oswego County Cleaners and OCO as the Manager of the Senior Nutrition Site. She retired from Senior Nutrition in 1987.

She was a courageous woman who faced adversities during the war, coming to a new country, the loss of those she loved including her husband: Joe, two youngest sons: Timothy and James Frawley, grandson: Michael Frawley and daughter-in-law: Diane Frawley. Sylvia loved to socialize, have a glass of wine and share stories of her youth in Britain.

Sylvia will be sorely missed by her children: Carol (Steve) Crooks of Clay, NY; Michael (Mary Anne) Frawley of AR; Robert Frawley of Clifton Park, NY; and Deborah (Patrick) Pelky of Oswego, NY; and her 2 sisters: Evelyn Wade and Daphne Seabrook both of the United Kingdom. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild and several nieces, nephews in the United States and the UK.

The Funeral Service will be conducted: Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. with Sylvia’s son Michael officiating. Calling Hours will be held: Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

Donation may be made in honor of Sylvia to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; https://www.stjude.org or The Michael J. Fox Foundation: PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014; http://www.michaeljfox.org.

