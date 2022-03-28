OSWEGO – Tammy Goodson, 52, of Oswego, New York, passed away March 24, 2022 at Oswego Hospital, Oswego.

She was born in Fabius, New York, and she has been a longtime resident of Oswego. Tammy was past employed with Dunkin Donuts, and she was also a self-employed Tupperware Salesperson.

She was pre-deceased by her first husband Bradley Smith, her mother Patricia (Moodey) Jones, and her grandson Aston.

Tammy is survived by her children: Amber (Jason Clark) Steinbrecher of Fulton, Brian (Adrienne Clark) Smith of Oswego, Amanda (Joe Schouten) Smith of Oswego; Crystal Smith of Oswego, and Charles Gawarecki of Pulaski; her father: Joseph (Karen) Campbell of Fabius, NY; her longtime companion: William Bogart; her siblings: John Campbell, Jennifer Getkowski, Dawn Bumpus, and Vicki Long; 10 grandchildren: Shyann, Lewis, Aleeah, Avery, Amara, Kaylee, Dawson, Noah, Gabrielle Brian, and CodyLynn; 3 great grandchildren: Novalee, Cameron and Vanessa and several nieces nephews.

Sunday Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Point Church, 228 County Rte. 62, Pulaski, New York, followed by her funeral service at noon. All are welcome for services and fellowship. Burial will be held privately. There will be no calling hours.

The Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, NY has care of the arrangements.

