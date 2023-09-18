FULTON, NY – Timothy R. McNamara, 57; of Fulton, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY after courageously fighting against illness for years. He was born in Fulton, NY to Joseph and Adeline (Guiffrida) McNamara both currently of Fulton.

Timothy remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. He was a past employee of Price Chopper, Fulton where he worked for 8 years as a clerk, and stocker and then he also worked with Zappia for two years.

Tim was very involved in his local and church communities. He volunteered with the Fulton Consolidated School District since 1999 until he was unable due to his illness. He acted as a first line of defense at the Granby School entrance both greeting teachers, students and parents while ensuring those who entered belonged on school property.

He was a past communicant and volunteer of Holy Family Church, Fulton and currently at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where he spent time as an Usher, Greeter, Eucharist Minister and Bazaar and Festival worker. Tim was always willing to give his time and work wherever he was needed.

In addition to his parents Tim is survived by his siblings: Gina (Jeff) Coomey of Baldwinsville, NY; and Joseph (Lucy) McNamara of Liverpool, NY. He is also survived by his five nieces and nephews: James and Laurin Coomey and Reid, Brooke and Carrie McNamara.

Calling Hours will be held 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY. A Funeral Service will be conducted 10 :00 a.m. Friday at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton, NY.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...