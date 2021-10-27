FULTON – Todd M. Osborn, 51, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital on October 24 after a short illness.

He was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Mason Osborn and Kathleen (Reber) Osborne. Todd has been a resident of Liverpool, New York for over 10 years. Todd was a graduate of Morrisville College. He worked for MS Kennedy, Liverpool as a Electrical Engineer for over 20 years. Todd true love was music. He enjoyed playing his guitar and writing songs.

He is survived by his three children: Jacob (Shanice) Osborn of ND, Karlee Nichols of Fulton, and Nicholas Osborn of Fulton, his fiancée: Larissa Swirski of Liverpool, NY; his sister: Debbie (Shelly) Dixon of Durham, NY; 3 grandchildren: Harper Nichols, Sarah Osborn, Jonah Osborn and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Calling Hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial will be held privately.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...