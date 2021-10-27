FULTON – Todd M. Osborn, 51, formerly of Fulton, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital on October 24 after a short illness.
He was born in Oswego, New York, to the late Mason Osborn and Kathleen (Reber) Osborne. Todd has been a resident of Liverpool, New York for over 10 years. Todd was a graduate of Morrisville College. He worked for MS Kennedy, Liverpool as a Electrical Engineer for over 20 years. Todd true love was music. He enjoyed playing his guitar and writing songs.
He is survived by his three children: Jacob (Shanice) Osborn of ND, Karlee Nichols of Fulton, and Nicholas Osborn of Fulton, his fiancée: Larissa Swirski of Liverpool, NY; his sister: Debbie (Shelly) Dixon of Durham, NY; 3 grandchildren: Harper Nichols, Sarah Osborn, Jonah Osborn and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling Hours will be held 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial will be held privately.