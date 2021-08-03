GRANBY, NY – Willard C. Becker, 81, of Granby, New York, passed surrounded by family unexpectedly at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse after enduring a brief illness.

He was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Stanley and Eleanor (Ives) Becker. Mr. Becker and his family had a wonderful childhood growing up in Mt. Pleasant, New York. As an adult he and his wife of 58 years Martha settled in Granby. Willard worked as a Truck Driver hauling heavy equipment for Thompson & Johnson Equipment Co., East Syracuse, New York, for 35 years.

After retiring he was personally asked by the owners of Golden Sun Bus Co., Granby, to drive and he agreed to help for a year and ended up a loyal driver for the following 13 years. He and his wife had found a second family with the Haskell family and extended their family of those they transported through the years. Willard loved fishing, boating and spending time outdoors. He was remembered for singing “Old Man Tucker.” He would sing this song to wake up his kids and to put a smile on someone’s face when you may not be having a good day.

Mr. Becker loved to four-wheel, camp and travel with his wife. Together they enjoyed spending time with their family especially their grandchildren and extended family and friends. He was also an active member of the Oswego County ATV Club, Altmar, New York, and Dempster Grove Campground Association.

Willard was pre-deceased by his wife Martha J. Becker in 2020. He was also predeceased by his brothers: Allen Becker and most recently Gary Becker and Paul Becker.

Mr. Becker is survived by his six children and their spouses: David and Karen Becker of Blacksburg, SC; Jeannie and Don Clary of Fulton, NY; Julie and Mike Harwood of N. Syracuse, NY; Kevin and Sue Becker of New Haven, NY; Brian and Angela Becker and Amy and Nathan Shaw all of Fulton, NY; his siblings: Sheila Grant of Sterling, NY; Jimmy (Joan) Becker of SC; and Mary (Craig) Becker of Phoenix, NY.

Mr. Becker is also survived by 16 grandchildren: Daniel (Michele) Becker, Michael (Sam) Becker, Jeremy Becker, Sara (Lenny) Becker; Ashley (Alan) Egan, Grace Clary, Adam Harwood, Ellen Harwood, Emily (Jake) Becker, Lydia Becker, Jacob Becker, Joseph Becker, Jessica (Wes) Flynn, Tyler Shaw, Emma Shaw, and Cali Shaw; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He will also be missed by his companion of 10+ years his dog Sassy.

Calling hours will be conducted 4 to 6 p.m. Monday in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Funeral Service will be held at 6:15 p.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Tonya Slim officiating. Burial will be held privately. Masks are required for the unvaccinated in adherence with the CDC Guidelines.

