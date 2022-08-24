FULTON – William “Billy” J. Ritchie, 72, of Fulton, New York, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a short illness.

Mr. Ritchie was born in Fulton to the late Eva (Brown) and James Ritchie. He has been a resident of Fulton for most of his adult life. Billy was an animal lover and enjoyed watching the fish in the large fish tank at his group home. He was a devoted fan of the NY Yankees, and he loved trains.

Billy is survived by his two sisters: Linda McCann of Oswego, New York; and Sandra Carter of North Carolina; and he was lovingly referred to as Grandpa by several of his nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews.

Calling Hours will be held Sunday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego. Prayers will be offered in honor of Billy Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be conducted privately at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

