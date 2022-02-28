William J. Salmonsen

OSWEGO COUNTY – William J. “Bill” Salmonsen formerly of Fulton, New York, and currently of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital Sunday, February 27, at the age of 92.

He was born in Fulton to the late Robert Salmonsen and Margaret (Rhines) Salmonsen Kinkaid. He remained a resident of Fulton for most of his life. Best known as “Bill’s Radiator Service,” Bill lived a full life and wasn’t afraid of hard work. He held his car dealer license for over 25 years, and he retired from Alcan Aluminum after 20 years of service as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic. Bill was an accomplished Pilot and Fabricator. He loved animals, traveling and driving his T’Birds and Motorcycle.

Mr. Salmonsen was pre-deceased by his wife: Margaret (Bailey) Salmonsen and his brother Bob Salmonsen.

Bill is survived by his children: Lisa Mikos of Rochester, NY; and James (Jackie) Salmonsen of Fulton, two grandchildren: Lilly (Zach) Meding and Drew Mikos; three great grandchildren: Juliana, Ella and Jhasi and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. A Graveside Service will be held in the spring at Fairdale Cemetery, Hannibal, NY.

Contributions may be made to the Oswego County Humane Society 29 W. Seneca St. #1542; Oswego, NY 13126.

Bill will be buried 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28 at Fairdale Cemetery.

