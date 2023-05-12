OSWEGO – Yolonda Heathcote, 39, of Oswego died April 15, 2023 as the results of an automobile accident. Yolonda was born in Albany, and has been a resident of Oswego for many years.

She was a former employee of Wendy’s, McDonald’s and was working at Community Healthcare of Syracuse. Loni was a free soul; she was generous, loving and a friend to many. She enjoyed waterfalls, music, movies, going to the park with her children, and spending time with those she loved. She had a gift of helping others and giving love. She will be missed by many.

She is survived by her children, Dakota, Aden, Ethan, Elijah, Hailey, and Joseph, and her siblings Jillian (Chris) Bonds, William Curl, Rebecca Heathcote, Rachel Heathcote, and Jedediah Plesser, and her cousin David (Trudy Cassaro) Smith.

Services will be private. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, Oswego

