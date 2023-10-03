PULASKI, NY – Janet M. Howard succumbed to complications of lung cancer on September 6, 2023, at the age of 85. Janet was born in Sandy Pond, NY to Josephine and William Howard. She graduated from Utica College of Nursing and went on to marry Ralph Kohler, Sr. Together they had four children- Ralph Kohler Jr., Karl Kohler (deceased), Kurt Kohler, and Kevin Kohler followed by 8 grandchildren whom she dearly loved and adored. For the last two decades, Janet has resided in Pulaski.

Janet was a woman with many passions. She loved sewing and her family is left with many beautiful quilts to cherish as a result of her artistry. In her wonderful lifetime, she also spent time enjoying flowers and gardening and was even known to have been a motorcycle rider.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend to many. Those who knew her would describe her as genuine, kind and strong and were blessed with her smile and humor.

Her genuine faith in God gives us comfort in knowing she is now rejoicing in Heaven.

