Jean Ann Kingsley, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away on February 18, 2021 at the age of 86. Born on December 28, 1934, she lived in Minnesota, California, and New York for many years before moving to Amelia, Ohio to be closer to her youngest son and his family. She was honored to serve as an executive secretary for the Oswego Chapter of the American Red Cross for nearly 20 years.

Jean was fiercely proud of her family, especially her 10 children, 28 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. One of the highlights of her life was crocheting a special blanket for each baby born into the family, a tradition also carried on by her older sister, Doris. Several years ago, Jean found out one of her great-nieces was upset because her older siblings had blankets made for them but she had been born after Doris passed away. Jean made a blanket for her and included a card saying how her grandmother was Jean’s sister and while she wasn’t here to make one for her, Jean was. Family truly was everything to Jean.

Jean never met a stranger and cherished all of her friendships. She was blessed to have many years of close friendship with Beverly Victory, Janet Osborn, and Marjorie Foil. After moving to Ohio, Jean would sit outside near the courtyard of her senior living apartment complex and crochet and say hello to everyone who walked by. She also enjoyed cooking meals and baking all kinds of goodies and sharing them with all of her neighbors. She had a unique gift for making everyone feel special and valued.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Archibald Morgan and Abigail Cilley; her sister, Doris Valdez; her brother, Harold “Happy” Morgan; and her son Jay Ernest Harold Kingsley.

Jean is survived by her children: Joyce Campbell, John Campbell, Judy (Peter) Chrisman, Joan (Doug) Hart, Joy (Dennis) Holden, James (Judy) Campbell, Jill (Howard) Kantrowitz, Jerri Murray, and Jeremy (Victoria) Kingsley as well as by her many treasured grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for family will be held in New York at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or any charity of your choosing.

