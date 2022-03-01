Patricia M. Cleland passed away February 27, 2022. Born on June 5th 1940 to George and Mary Lynch, she was the youngest of eight children. Patricia grew up in Victory, NY, lived in Fulton, NY with her family, and later in Winter Haven, FL upon she and her husband’s retirement.

Patricia graduated from Red Creek High School in 1959. During high school, she met the love of her life where they were crowned king and queen of the prom. Patricia and Thomas were married Novemebr 26, 1960 and moved to Fulton, NY where they raised their three children Ann, Amy, and Thomas.

Patricia worked for the Fulton City School District for 21 years. In 1998, she was awarded the Golden Apple Award by the Teacher’s Association for her dedication to staff and students. She retired in 2000.

In 2000, Patricia and her husband jumped into a red convertible and fulfilled their retirement dreams of moving to Winter Haven, FL where she enjoyed all facets of the Florida senior liefestyle with golf, cruises, spring baseball, playing cards, the red hat society, and her most favorite, her dominos ladies club where it was guaranteed there would be a delicious dessert when finished playing.

Patricia was an avid enthusiast of sports, whether rooting for her children or squeezing an orange to help the Syracuse Orange to victory.

Patricia loved to dance, especially to Neil Diamond. She will always be rememered for being a fiesty, classy, sweet lady, and her love of jewelry. She was a devout Irish Catholic who never missed a Sunday church service. Everyone who had the privilege to know her loved her.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 61 years, Thomas; daughters Ann Noel of Fulton, Amy (Tom) MacRae of Fulton, her son Thomas (Stephanie) Cleland of Olathe, KS, and her granddaughters Haley Elizabeth Noel and Hunter Victoria Cleland. She is also survived by her sister Helen (Edwin) Furman as well as many nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life is being planned for a future date.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...