FULTON, NY: Roger Stacey 73 of Fulton, NY passed away 2/15/22 at his home. He is survived by 3 sisters Sharon(Willy) Crofoot Fulton, Diana (Russell) Crapser of Oswego, Denise (Larry) Prior of Hannibal, and many nieces and nephews.

Roger is predeceased by his parents Ernest Stacey, Geneva Palen, long time girlfriend Maryanne, 3 brothers Butch, Raymond, Harold and sister Sally

Roger will be remembered for his \”twisted\” sense of humor and inapproiate at times comments. Roger marched to the beat of his own drum and lived his life on his terms. He was a jokester all his life creating some shake your head moments concluded with laughter. His kind loving heart won\’t be forgotten as he was always willing to lend a hand, he would literally give the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it.

With all of his jokes aside Roger was a man of strong Faith and prayed often for those in need. His laugh, smile and caring personality will be remembered by his family.

There will be no services or calling hours

A celebration of life will take place mid summer

