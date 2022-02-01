Steven “Spanky” Jesmore, 63, of Pennellville passed away unexpectedly on January 26, 2022. Steven was born on September 24, 1958 to the late Frederick and Lillian Jesmore.

Steven is survived by his brother Michael Jesmore of Kentucky, 5 sisters-Sandra Jesmore and Julia Cox of North Carolina, Patrice Allen of Constantia, Colleen Brown of Bernhards Bay and Alicia Cowen of Liverpool as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Frederick and Lillian Jesmore and his brother Thomas Jesmore.

Through the Boy Scouts of America Steven became part of the Adirondack 46ers club, member #1163, which is dedicated to hikers who have summited all 46 High Peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. Steven graduated from Paul V. Moore High School in 1977. He was considered a jack of all trades having numerous jobs including delivery of baked goods for Angelo\’s bakery in Central Square, installing swimming pools, metal/junk removal and golf course maintenance. Spanky was a long time member of the American Legion in Central Square. He loved to spend time with his friends, whom he considered family. He also enjoyed cooking on weekends and special occasions as well as fishing, listening to music and anything that would keep him on the open road.

A burial is planned for May 19, 2022 at Upson Corners Cemetery at 11:00. A celebration of Life luncheon will follow at the Central Square American Legion Fuller-Taylor Post 915.

