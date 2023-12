The Celebration of Life for Patricia Cleland who passed away on February 27, 2022 will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022 (her 82nd birthday!) at the Fulton Polish Home from 1-4 pm.

Please stop by to share a sweet memory of our beloved wife, mom, and grandma and wear something blue or purple, her favorite colors.

