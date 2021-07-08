To the Editor,

I want to thank my fellow community members in Mexico, Richland, and Parish for honoring me with your vote during this primary election.

I am deeply moved and humbled by the amount of support that I received, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am especially grateful to my family, friends, both new and old and loyal supporters, who so generously contributed their time and effort during my campaign for the Republican primary for County Legislator for District 7.

Please note that falling just a few votes short has energized me as I am still on the Ballot and will be working hard to earn your vote in November.

You have taken the time to share with me your ideas, your concerns, and your aspirations, and I sincerely appreciate your willingness to discuss what really matters to you. For that, I thank you once again.

With grateful appreciation to all.

-Amanda Magro

Candidate for Oswego County District 7 Legislator 2021

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related