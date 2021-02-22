Amie Wade: Vote Joe West

To the Editor,

Joe West’s compass always points North. He is a principled, humble, kind, and passionate man. As a Marine he knows the true meaning of loyalty and how to do the right thing. I have personally seen how much he cares about Oswego through his tireless involvement in the community, he was a Village Trustee, a member of the Optimist Club, Commander of the American Legion, to name just a few.

He is a man of service and integrity, who truly wants the best for the Township. He is the hardest working, most compassionate, and bravest man I have ever known. The goals he has for the Oswego Township will be met with the same passion I have seen him put into all his endeavors. It is with great enthusiasm that I encourage you to vote for Joe West.

-Amie Wade

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...