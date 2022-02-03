Dear Editor,

Some cancers can be prevented by staying up to date on cancer screenings and getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. February 4 is National Cancer Prevention Awareness Day but being aware is not enough. We need to act.

Screening tests for cervical and colorectal cancer can find the cells that lead to cancer so that they can be removed before cancer grows. HPV causes nearly all cases of cervical cancer and several other cancers. The HPV vaccine prevents most of these cancers, including cervical cancer.

There are also ways to lower your risk for some cancers. These include not smoking, protecting your skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun or tanning beds, keeping a healthy weight, and limiting alcohol.

The Cancer Prevention in Action Program (CPiA) works to lower cancer in our community. We help employers develop policies for paid time off to allow their employees get cancer screening. CPiA educates health care providers, community organizations, parents, and young adults about the importance of the HPV vaccine. CPiA also works with businesses, schools, and other community partners to adopt sun safety policies to reduce exposure to cancer-causing UV rays.

To learn more about the CPiA Program contact us at 855-592-0830 or visit takeactionagainstcancer.com.

Thank you,

Leanna Cleveland, Carolyn Handville & Christina Wallace

Cancer Prevention in Action Oswego County

