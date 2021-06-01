To the Editor,

During Men’s Health Month, the Cancer Services Program (CSP) of the North Country is urgently asking men to get screened for colorectal cancer.

Men in New York State are diagnosed with colorectal cancer more than women. In fact, the rate of colorectal cancer is nearly 30% higher in men than women. Men are also more likely than women to die from the disease. This does not always have to be the case because screening may prevent colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer screening can find growths that can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening can also find cancer early when it may be easier to treat. There are several screening options, including take home stool tests.

New cases of colorectal cancer went down during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but only because they weren’t being found. Closures caused many people to put off cancer screening. Now that there are safety measures in place at medical clinics there is no reason to delay screening.

If you are 50 or older, get screened. The CSP can provide a take home test kit at no cost to uninsured men ages 50 and older. The kit is quick, easy, and safe. Men younger than age 50 should talk to their health care provider about their risk for colorectal cancer and when to start screening.

Call your health care provider or the CSP of the North Country at 315-855-592-0830 to get more information about colon cancer screening.

Carolyn Handville

Coordinator

CSP of North Country

