Dear Editor,

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, members of the Fulton City School District community elected Brenda Abelgore, Nicholas DeGelorm, and Fallon Hutchinson to the Board of Education.

Recent tragic events reinforced how important our local schools are to the greater Fulton community. This is a time when strong leadership is needed from those trustees who serve our citizenship.

Fortunately, our electees this year exemplify the qualities needed to effectively serve and lead. Our community deserves Board of Education members who are serving for the right reasons, that is to support our kids, families, and greater community. Too many elected officials choose to run for the wrong reasons, whether it be to further personal agendas, flex their political muscles, create drama, or fulfill a need to be heard and seen.

Our community deserves courageous, principled leaders who will choose the right path, and not fall in line with, and condone, individuals that choose otherwise. Our stewards should hold themselves to the same, if not higher, expectations that they hold for those they lead. The Fulton City School District community is fortunate to have three incoming trustees who provide strong, ethical leadership at a time it’s needed most.

Congratulations, Mrs. Abelgore, Mr. DeGelorm, and Mrs. Hutchinson. We look forward to your leadership!

Sincerely,

Bob Briggs

