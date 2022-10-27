To the Editor,

Apparently my yard on S. 4th St. is a new scooter hot spot like downtown and the local parks. One of our new eco-friendly Bird Scooters was parked (standing up at least) in my yard beginning at lunchtime Monday. It’s now Wednesday evening and it’s still in my yard, actually no, that’s not accurate, it’s now laying across the well-traveled public sidewalk in front of my house.

It’s my understanding I’m supposed to look up a number on the scooter and call someone. I’m not really interested in policing scooters. In fact, based on the fact my assessment went up 56% this past year I think the city should be policing these on my behalf. I plan to see how long it sits there until the city and or Bird Company figures out it’s a problem. Thank you.

Very truly yours,

David Guyer

Fulton Homeowner and Taxpayer

