To the Editor,

Introducing: The Summer Book Club Series!

Each month we will be partnering with a different organization as we read and discuss books about addiction and recovery. Our hope is to create a vibrant community of recovery, where we can encourage each other to stay the course and fight the fight. There are so many incredible organizations in this community devoted to helping people find freedom.

Our first book is: Beyond Addiction: How Science and Kindness Help People Change by Jeffrey Foote, Carrie Wilkens.

Pick up your copy at the River’s End Bookstore or the Connection Point.

Looking forward to a summer of good discussion.

-Dean Wright, Executive Director of Desens House

