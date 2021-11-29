To the Editor,

About 5yrs. Ago there was action take on the Legislative floor to purchase tablets for all Legislators and Dept. heads.

At the time this was brought forward I did an investigation into the use of these in other counties. Onondaga county was one county that had gone with the use of the tablets to help cut down on paper use and costs savings and efficiency. They did use them the first year but after that they weren’t used.

After my study I made a motion on the floor to abandon the idea, saying that before to long these would become nothing more than “Door Stops”.

Well now 5yrs later and watching two months of committee meetings I see 2 legislators using the tablets. Also maybe 3 Department heads.

With the legislators voting to give themselves raises for the past 5yrs. And Department heads getting raises, I say it’s time they use their own tablets not ones supplied by the taxpayers. It’s not a big savings but it is a little.

We are in 21st century and everyone has the recourses to obtain a tablet or use a home computer.

Stop paying for a “Door Stop” with taxpayer money!

Frank Castiglia Jr.

Legislator Elect 25th District

