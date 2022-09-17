Frank Castiglia Jr.: The Summer Of 2022

To the Editor,

Most summers start with the sweet smell of lilacs from our back yard. Not this year it was the foul smell of smoldering corn from the Attis silo that greeted us in the morning at the start of the Summer of 2022.

Most summers as a child in Fulton the summer rain forecast was done by the sweet smell of chocolate from the Nestle factory. Not in the Summer of 2022 the rain forecast came from the smell of smoldering corn from the Attis corn silo.

Most summers one would only have to check the pollen forecast for the day to see why your eyes would be watering up. Not in the Summer of 2022 the watery eyes came from the pollution in the air caused by the smoldering corn in the silo at the Attis plant.

Most summers would find families enjoying back yard BBQs and pool parties. Not in the Summer of 2022 on any given day the family would be forced indoors with windows closed due to the stench coming into their world by the smoldering corn at the Attis plant.

Gone is the Summer of 2022 but not the smell of corn smoldering in the Attis corn silo.

A lost summer, lost forever, never to return and what is to blame.

The smoldering corn in the Attis corn silo and the lack of action by government to stop the burn.

Will our fall of 2022 bring us foliage forecast watching or watching for wind direction for smoldering corn silo burn from the Attis plant.

Only time will tell if the taxpayers of Fulton, Volney, and Granby will be saved by our County government by stopping the burn.

The Summer of 2022!

Frank Castiglia Jr. Oswego County Legislator 25th District

