To the Editor,
Suppression of the 1st Amendment (Freedom of Speech)!
Suppression of Public Input!
What are they hiding?
For the second time in little over a week the Oswego County Legislature is calling a Special Meeting of the Legislature.
With the public calling for answers they will again have a meeting without any public input.
A meeting with resolutions that are missing names of Who is going to conduct an investigation with a cost of no greater than $75,000 taxpayer dollars.
What are they hiding? Why don’t they want the public to have the ability to speak? Why are they afraid to ask for the State AG to do an investigation? They could ask the Governor to ask the State AG to do the investigation. They could ask District Attorney Oaks to ask the State AG to do an investigation. What are they afraid of?
This from the Oswego county Legislative Chairman that said “A hands off investigation” will be performed. Well if you are paying you have hands on the investigation.
The same Oswego county Legislative Chairman said that a “Public Hearing” will be conducted prior to the selection of a investigating agency.
So much for “Transparency” hiding the name of the investigating agency until the time of a vote.
Frank Castiglia jr
Minority Leader Oswego County Legislature
Maybe because they don’t want anyone to call them out for what their role in this is. Comments like the chairman made to the media stating that he doesn’t understand how more money would help and that they can’t even get people to apply to be caseworkers just shows he has not a clue.
More money as in higher pay would likely result in getting more people to apply. Looking at the announcements why would you apply to do the job in Oswego County when just a little down the road in Onondaga County you will start significantly higher.
Also, higher pay for such a difficult job would likely result in less people leaving (or transferring to a different county to do the same job) which would mean less of a load for the caseworkers who are in Oswego County which would mean more time to focus on each case.
This doesn’t seem to be rocket science.
These issues have been brought up several time in the past, nothing was done. Here we are and Weatherup wants to act like the legislature played no role. Own up.
The County cut Youth Advocate Program a few years ago and continue to heap all the responsibilities for Oswego County Youth and Families on DSS. They have been made aware of the dire situation. We have a wait list in this County for over a year to obtain appropriate mental health services. Yet the elected officials, from Albany and the Legislature continue to deflect responsibility.
I’m keeping positive that a true independent investigation will take place but it can’t stop there. The investigation needs to take a deep dive into this agency and uncover their unspeakable, law breaking actions they take against families. I’m all about protecting the children but when DSS lies, breaks laws and violates Civil Rights, it tells me they didn’t have a case in the first place but no attorney or judge will go against them. They break up families for financial gain and the children who really needed them they turned their back on. They are not above the law and need to be reminded of that.
Palermo: “Hey, Altmar…..betchya can’t beat this!”