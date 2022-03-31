To the Editor,

Suppression of the 1st Amendment (Freedom of Speech)!

Suppression of Public Input!

What are they hiding?

For the second time in little over a week the Oswego County Legislature is calling a Special Meeting of the Legislature.

With the public calling for answers they will again have a meeting without any public input.

A meeting with resolutions that are missing names of Who is going to conduct an investigation with a cost of no greater than $75,000 taxpayer dollars.

What are they hiding? Why don’t they want the public to have the ability to speak? Why are they afraid to ask for the State AG to do an investigation? They could ask the Governor to ask the State AG to do the investigation. They could ask District Attorney Oaks to ask the State AG to do an investigation. What are they afraid of?

This from the Oswego county Legislative Chairman that said “A hands off investigation” will be performed. Well if you are paying you have hands on the investigation.

The same Oswego county Legislative Chairman said that a “Public Hearing” will be conducted prior to the selection of a investigating agency.

So much for “Transparency” hiding the name of the investigating agency until the time of a vote.

Frank Castiglia jr

Minority Leader Oswego County Legislature

