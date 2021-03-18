To the Editor,

I was very disappointed to hear last evening that once again a “oversized” vehicle has hit the Hinmansville Bridge. It was not that long ago that the bridge was shut down for an extended period for repairs when another oversized vehicle rammed into it.

Couple of points here: When someone hits the railroad bridge there is news flash, two night s of coverage and so on. “It’s a major traffic route.” I have news for you it is not a “inconvenience” for anyone who wants/needs to cross the river to drive south to Phoenix or north to Fulton to get to the other side.

Concern here is that this route is posted for the safety of all, intergery of the structure and prevention of these types of actions.

I realize that the traffic count does not warrent a new two lane bridge in place of the single lane yet this bridge serves so much more than traffic. It is a bypass if needed for emergency vehicles and serves to break up the traffic pattern of both the east and west of the river.

I strongly urge that the end result of hitting this bridge become a severe hardship on the party(s) that create a shutdown do to their choice to ignore warnings for vehicles that are not supposed to be on this bridge.

Legislator J Karasek

