To the Editor:
In November 2020, millions of voters like me went to the polls and cast a ballot for Joe Biden.
Now, with a relentless GOP attack on our voting rights underway, I’m asking President Biden to return the favor. It’s time for Biden to go further than talking about supporting voting rights legislation. We need him to come out and fully support ending the filibuster so the Senate can finally pass voting rights legislation like the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
With the filibuster intact, these bills stand little chance of passing. We need the president to use his power of office to pressure the Senate to end the filibuster and clear a path for voting rights reform.
We can’t out-organize voter suppression. History will remember how President Biden handles these attacks on our right to vote. I’m urging him to do the right thing.
Sincerely,
Kay Paul
[email protected] 13069
Again we share told that the GOP is responsible for the problems with our government. This is a lie that the socialist Democrats are trying to force us to believe. So you like the way the borders are being overrun. The inflation. The mandates. The crime. All eroding your freedoms.The filibuster is probably one of the saving things that will protect us. And it is the States right to oversee how the elections are run. I suggest the author read the constitution and the bill of rights. Oh by the way it was the Democrats that brought the filibuster into action. Now because it doesn’t fit into what they want and is used to stop the socialist idea that takes away our constitutional freedoms you want it taken away. Wake up and stop this from happening. Remove the socialist Democrats from office and put the awakened in office not the woke anti freedom individuals who are holding office out. You know who they are and time to take our country back..
Ending the filibuster ? Only if you want to turn the USA into Venezuela, lol. Yet another brain dead Democrat ploy.