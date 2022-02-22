Kimball Shinkoskey: America The Aggressor

To the Editor,

America defeated the most powerful nation in the world in the Revolutionary War. After we added the huge Louisiana Purchase, no nation could ever attack us and win, especially not across two broad oceans.

How could America ever add to its land and achieve economic domination without access to the fruits of war?

We had to manufacture incidents first. President Polk lied and said Mexico started something, but we finished it and grabbed California in the process.

President McKinley parked a naval vessel on the front doorstep of the Spanish Empire in Havana Harbor. Things blew up, and we picked up the Philippines and Puerto Rico.

President Wilson deliberately put Americans on the Lusitania in German-controlled waters and the boat went down, justifying our dive into World War I.

President Roosevelt committed an act of war against Japan well before Pearl Harbor by unilaterally cutting off fuel and other critical supplies to them that we were required by treaty to supply.

President Johnson parked a war ship in North Vietnamese waters. President Bush invented “weapons of mass destruction” in Iraq. And now President Biden has provoked Russia by refusing to allow Ukraine to be officially neutral.

-Kimball Shinkoskey

