I suppose there is a good reason to withdraw from the pressures of the world from time to time, but 24/7?

In books, TV programming, and movies we are hyper-committed to fiction and fantasy. The news is so full of political correctness that we can’t distinguish between hope and how things really are.

With all our hearts we believe we live in a democracy, but we broke off from that level of effort long ago. Our churches project modern ideas back onto ancient vocabulary, so we lose the original meaning of scripture.

Our economic system advertises a world that exists only to promote sales. Our workplaces do not live up to promise.

Our families do not show the cohesiveness that blood relation should bring. Even romance is often contrived.

Our schools use comic book characters and entertaining videos to reach children, who lack understanding of the real world when they graduate.

Reality is truth, which is hard to deal with. A lie tells us exactly what we want to hear.

-Kimball Shinkoskey

