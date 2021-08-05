Dear Editor,

In 2020, there were one million less HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine doses given in the U.S., as compared to 2019. COVID-19 caused many parents to delay regular health care visits for their children. In fact, data show a 71% decrease in healthcare visits for children ages 7 to 17 years old during 2020.

The HPV vaccine is highly effective at preventing certain cancers, such as cervical, vaginal, vulvar, penile, anal, and cancers of the mouth and throat. The HPV vaccine is given to boys and girls beginning at age nine and through age 26. If you’ve had to put off your child’s vaccinations, talk to your health care provider about getting them back on your calendar.

The Cancer Prevention in Action Program (CPiA) works to increase HPV vaccination rates in children in order to prevent cancer in adulthood. CPiA is helping New York get back on track with HPV vaccination and other ways to prevent cancer. To learn more about the CPiA Program go to www.takeactionagainstcancer.com or contact us at 315-592-0830.

Leanna Cleveland

Coordinator of Community Health

Oswego County Opportunities, Inc.

Cancer Prevention in Action of Oswego County*

(315) 592-0827

*CPiA is supported with funds from the State of New York

